Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.14 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $131,173,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,289 shares of company stock worth $427,152,941. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $475.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

