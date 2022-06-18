Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $7.26 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,872 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

