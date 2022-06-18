Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 184.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $693,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $140.65 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

