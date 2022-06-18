Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,698,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,614,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

