Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,305 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

