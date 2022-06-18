Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 135 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $131.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.70 and a 200 day moving average of $190.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.