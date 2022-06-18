Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 3,533 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 70,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.45 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.