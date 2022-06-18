Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRZE. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.