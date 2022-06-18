Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BRZE. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

