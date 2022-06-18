Brian K. Ferraioli Purchases 6,300 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 11,378,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 499.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 196,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 163,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 239,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 124,089 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 217.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,545 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 296.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

