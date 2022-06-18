Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

