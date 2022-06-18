British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 2,536,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

