British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.
Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 2,536,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
