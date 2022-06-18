British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1028 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.22 on Friday. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Get British Land alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on British Land from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($8.62) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.