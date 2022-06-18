Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 692,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 78.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

