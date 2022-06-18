Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.28.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.