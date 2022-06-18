Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target at $1,050.00

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,050.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRXGF shares. Citigroup cut Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.23) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 950 ($11.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

