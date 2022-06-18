Brokerages Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $27.25

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $251,341,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $56,217,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $41,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $35,815,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

