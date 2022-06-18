Brokerages Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Target Price at GBX 725.40

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 725.40 ($8.80).
OSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.16) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital increased their price target on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.83) to GBX 790 ($9.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.34), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,101,468.62).
About OSB Group (Get Rating)
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
