Brokerages Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Target Price at GBX 725.40

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 725.40 ($8.80).

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.16) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital increased their price target on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.83) to GBX 790 ($9.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.34), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,101,468.62).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 484.80 ($5.88) on Friday. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.39). The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 533.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 534.27.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

