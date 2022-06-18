Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target at $16.22

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.22.

PBSFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.52) to €13.60 ($14.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.17) to €22.00 ($22.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.88) to €17.00 ($17.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.77) to €8.70 ($9.06) in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.