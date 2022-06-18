Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target at $26.22

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

RIOCF stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

