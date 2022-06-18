Brokerages Set Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target at $40.67

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

TLGHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($45.83) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €43.00 ($44.79) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.4701 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

