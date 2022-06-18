Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Stock Price Down 1%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.18 and last traded at $44.18. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

About Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

