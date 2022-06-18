Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Stock Price Down 1%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.18 and last traded at $44.18. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.
About Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.