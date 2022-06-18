Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.03. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter.

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

