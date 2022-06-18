Cacti Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 2.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Corning worth $32,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

