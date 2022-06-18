Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CLBS opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

