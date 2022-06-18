Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.66 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.94.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

