Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $2.08. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 46,725 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Canacol Energy ( OTCMKTS:CNNEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

