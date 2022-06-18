Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDUAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $28.08 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

