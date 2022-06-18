Canfor (TSE:CFP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.16

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.16 and last traded at C$22.19, with a volume of 253460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFP shares. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.52.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.25. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 4.325457 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

