Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays decreased their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $45.00. 2,683,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,907. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Capri by 838.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

