Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $153,312,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

