Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) fell 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. 7,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 445,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,299.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $1,388,497. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

