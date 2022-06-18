CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,567 shares of company stock valued at $640,336. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

CDNA stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. Analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

