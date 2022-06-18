Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.75

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 5109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 87.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

In other news, VP Jonathan Pearl purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $25,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,606.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.