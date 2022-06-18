Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CTAQ stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,030 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 538,272 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

