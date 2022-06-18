Cartesi Hits Market Cap of $79.14 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Cartesi has a market cap of $79.14 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.02140886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005359 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00098537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014314 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,010,371 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

