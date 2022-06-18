Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $123.47 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. Casper has a total market cap of $123.47 million and $5.00 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $698.02 or 0.03632422 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00135133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00094955 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,943,799,285 coins and its circulating supply is 5,156,884,195 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

