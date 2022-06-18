Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.64. 7,226,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,528. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

