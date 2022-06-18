Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celsion will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter.

About Celsion (Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.