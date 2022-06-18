Centric Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $77,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 82,067,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,432,592. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

