Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 35,376 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. 229,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,806. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $72.19.

