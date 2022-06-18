Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

BERY traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,871. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

