Centric Wealth Management Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,902. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

