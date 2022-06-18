Centric Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.6% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $171.27. 7,405,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,309,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

