Centric Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,114,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

