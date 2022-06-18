Centric Wealth Management Has $2.61 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in CDW by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CDW by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in CDW by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.83.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $154.13 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

