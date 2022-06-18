Centric Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 682.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. 80,470,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,169,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

