Centric Wealth Management Purchases 22 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $124,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.65. 4,348,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,364. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

