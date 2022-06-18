Centric Wealth Management Sells 1,323 Shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.27% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,804,000. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,117,000.

Shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,080. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

