Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

