Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

