Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.20

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $52.54 million and $146,149.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.02140886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005359 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00098537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014314 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

